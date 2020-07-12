Thunderstorms this evening, hot weather next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A tough forecast into this evening as the possibility remains for showers and storms.

Tonight

The computer models we look at have been kind of all over the place with tonight’s weather setup. Storms have been having a tough time getting going to our west, but the possibility is still there that they develop and move through during the later evening hours. Remember, most of the area is in a Marginal (1/5) Risk for severe weather...with damaging winds and heavy rain the main threats.

Otherwise, it will be a warm and humid evening as we fall to a low in the middle 60s overnight. Keep an eye out for patchy fog in the morning, especially in areas that see rain tonight.

Extended Forecast

Things will calm down and eventually heat up as we start the new work week. Any lingering showers from tonight will exit tomorrow morning, leaving us with a much more pleasant middle 80s high under mostly sunny skies. Sunshine sticks around into mid-week but temperatures will get toasty as we’ll flirt with temperatures at or above 90° for much of the rest of the week. Scattered showers and storms re-enter the forecast last next week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.