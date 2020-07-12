Sheriff: Shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reports that a shooting occurred Friday in the Kentucky Hollow Road area, south of East Bernstadt.

They say deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the abdomen and groin. The victim, whose name is currently being withheld, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Laurel County EMS, East Bernstadt Fire Department, and Air Evac.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000.

All information will remain confidential.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.