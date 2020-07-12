Advertisement

Sheriff: Man demands $400K from Walgreens while under the influence

(Photo: Logan County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MAN, W. Va. (WYMT) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible robbery taking place at the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 260 Huff Creek Highway in Man, West Virginia.

Logan 911 dispatch advised them that a man inside the Walgreens, with a bag and wearing a white T-Shirt, was demanding money and having the employees open cabinets. The man was unarmed according to Logan 911, but the employees did not know what was in the bag.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the employees at the Walgreens, who said that 36-year-old Clifford Caldwell Jr. had come in the store under the influence of drugs and demanded $400,000 that he claimed to have won from the lottery.

Along with having employees open cabinets from behind the counter, he was carrying a brown bag with him during the incident and the employees said it made them nervous. The employees added that he beat his hands on the counter as well. They immediately called 911 as they were fearful of what he might do and what could have been inside of his bag.

Clifford Caldwell Jr. was arrested for unarmed robbery. He is currently at Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting his arraignment

