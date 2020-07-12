Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms for your Sunday

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms move across the region today.

Today and Tonight

Rain chances return to the mountains today. We will be seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms move across the region this morning. You will want to make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings because we are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Our main threats will be some heavy rain, gusty winds, and possibly some hail. Winds will be coming out of the west-southwest and could gust at about 20 MPH. Temperatures will only get into the lower to mid-80s today.

This evening we continue to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms pop-up across the region. We will see those mostly cloudy skies and possibly some fog build up overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

As the workweek begins, we will see a few of those showers linger in the early hours on Monday. Once those move out we will have a nice mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will get into the lower to mid-80s.

Mostly sunny conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat returns as highs rise from the mid-80s on Monday into the lower 90s by Wednesday.

Temperatures stay hot as we head into the end of the week on Thursday and Friday, and we see daily chances for showers and storms return.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Thunderstorms this evening, hot weather next week

Updated: 9 minutes ago
A tough forecast into this evening as the possibility remains for showers and storms.

Weather

Scattered storms to return Sunday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
After a warm but mostly sunny Saturday, our focus shifts to the west as showers and thunderstorms greet us to finish the weekend.

Forecast

Dry and sunny Saturday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-80s. If you want to get outside this weekend, today is definitely looking like your day.

Forecast

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 10, 2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - July 10, 2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - July 10, 2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Sunny skies and scattered storms

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Scattered showers and storms get out of here this evening. Sunshine returns Saturday!

Forecast

Front moves in this afternoon, cooler temperatures this weekend

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:13 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a scorcher on Thursday, with many locations making it into the low 90s. While it won’t be that hot today, we’ll still push toward 90 before the cold front approaches the region later.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6