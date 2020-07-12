Scattered showers and storms for your Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms move across the region today.

Today and Tonight

Rain chances return to the mountains today. We will be seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms move across the region this morning. You will want to make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings because we are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Our main threats will be some heavy rain, gusty winds, and possibly some hail. Winds will be coming out of the west-southwest and could gust at about 20 MPH. Temperatures will only get into the lower to mid-80s today.

This evening we continue to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms pop-up across the region. We will see those mostly cloudy skies and possibly some fog build up overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

As the workweek begins, we will see a few of those showers linger in the early hours on Monday. Once those move out we will have a nice mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will get into the lower to mid-80s.

Mostly sunny conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat returns as highs rise from the mid-80s on Monday into the lower 90s by Wednesday.

Temperatures stay hot as we head into the end of the week on Thursday and Friday, and we see daily chances for showers and storms return.

