UPDATE: Pike County man missing since June 24th found safe

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The Pike County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that Roger Daniel Anderson was found.

Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott said the man is safe.

“As far as we know he is fine,” Scott said.

Original Story:

A Pike County man has been missing since June 24th.

Roger Daniel Anderson was last seen at the Pikeville Medical Center.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact them at (606) 432-6260 with any helpful information.

