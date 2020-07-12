Advertisement

One dead in Laurel County UTV Accident

Laurel County Sheriff's deputies were called to a fatal UTV accident on Friday.
Laurel County Sheriff's deputies were called to a fatal UTV accident on Friday.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

London, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead after a UTV accident in London.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Friday on Dotson Road. Upon arrival, they found that 54-year-old Charles Smith drove his UTV off the road and hit a tree. Smith sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An accident reconstruction specialist is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’I just want people to be happy’: 6-year-old hands out food, masks to less fortunate

Updated: 55 minutes ago
At just six years old, a Jackson County girl is already making a difference in her community.

News

UPDATE: Pike County man missing since June 24th found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Roger Daniel Anderson has been missing since June 24th.

News

Houses of worship could look a little different under Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Going to houses of worship may look different now that masks are required, but their importance is the same.

News

Missing child in Laurel County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
A child is missing in Laurel County.

Regional

Dollywood says ‘themed decoration’ fell, hit several visitors

Updated: 3 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

Health

Cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to Cracker Barrel in Somerset

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A number of new COVID cases in Somerset are linked to a cracker barrel.

Crime

Sheriff: Man demands $400K from Walgreens while under the influence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man was arrested in Logan County after demanding a Walgreens hand over $400K while under the influence.

Regional

N. Ky. bar owner takes hard stance against mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A northern Kentucky bar owner has expressed his unfavorable position on Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring the use of masks in public spaces.

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms for your Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
You will want to make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings because we are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.