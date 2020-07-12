One dead in Laurel County UTV Accident

London, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead after a UTV accident in London.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Friday on Dotson Road. Upon arrival, they found that 54-year-old Charles Smith drove his UTV off the road and hit a tree. Smith sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An accident reconstruction specialist is continuing the investigation.

