N. Ky. bar owner takes hard stance against mask mandate

The owner of Town's End bar apologized for harsh language in the video, but says he does not apologize for the message.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKYT/FOX19 Now) – A northern Kentucky bar owner has expressed his unfavorable position on Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring the use of masks in public spaces.

According to FOX19 Now, Patrick Townsend, the owner of Town’s End Bar in Florence, shared a video of himself and nearly two dozen customers linking arms without wearing masks on social media.

Townsend says he believes Governor Beshear has overstepped his authority.

“My number one priority in life is to protect my family,” Townsend explained. “That is the number one thing for me. Not to make money, not to do anything, but to protect my family and I feel like he is taking that right away from me.”

People living in the area spoke to news media and say they are worried about what that kind of attitude might mean for their safety.

“I was furloughed for two-and-a-half months, so I’m afraid that will happen again,” says Jamie Bynum, who lives in the area. “We all have to do what we can. We have to give something up. We have to not be selfish and just do what we can to stop the spread. This is a pandemic, and it’s not even close to being over.”

Townsend has apologized for the aggressive language he used in his video but stands firm in his position.

