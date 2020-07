LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A child has been reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Chris Melder, 17, was last seen off of Dog Branch School Road, seven miles west of London.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact them at (606) 864-6600 with any helpful information.

This story will be updated.

