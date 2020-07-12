Advertisement

Many Ky police agencies won’t respond to most ‘no mask’ calls

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -

As people are asked to wear masks...the question becomes what happens when they don’t?

Governor Beshear said in his latest briefing that the health departments would be enforcing the mandate, but health officials we spoke with say customers won’t be given citations.

“We’re not the mask police, we’re not going out citing individuals. If I see you on the sidewalk, I’m not whipping out a notepad writing you a ticket,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington Fayette County Health Department.

Many police agencies in Central Kentucky have said they won’t respond to simply complaints of people not wearing masks. But if that becomes a disturbance...that’s another issue.

“If they were refused service, and the people refused to leave, they caused some kind of disturbance, or got threatened with management or personnel, we would respond to handle that type of thing, " said Glen Doan, the Assistant Chief with the Danville Police Department.

Doan also says they did receive one complaint this weekend but it was of a caller seeing someone else not wearing a mask and police did not respond to that.

“Just say for example someone in a retail store called, and said, sir, ‘someone is in here and they’re not wearing a mask.’ We would not send an officer to that kind of call,” said Doan.

Other police agencies we spoke with say it’s too early to tabulate the call volume. Health officials say if businesses don’t comply they could face citations and fines. Some businesses have posted signs saying they have the right to call police if there’s a problem.

“And that’s those businesses’ and corporations’ recourse, if they mandate wearing one and if someone refused, then they can refuse service.Then if a problem arose from that, then we would get involved because we would see certain crimes like trespassing.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’I just want people to be happy’: 6-year-old hands out food, masks to less fortunate

Updated: 55 minutes ago
At just six years old, a Jackson County girl is already making a difference in her community.

News

Pike County man missing since June 24th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Roger Daniel Anderson has been missing since June 24th.

News

Houses of worship could look a little different under Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Going to houses of worship may look different now that masks are required, but their importance is the same.

News

Missing child in Laurel County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
A child is missing in Laurel County.

Regional

Dollywood says ‘themed decoration’ fell, hit several visitors

Updated: 3 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

Health

Cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to Cracker Barrel in Somerset

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A number of new COVID cases in Somerset are linked to a cracker barrel.

Crime

Sheriff: Man demands $400K from Walgreens while under the influence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man was arrested in Logan County after demanding a Walgreens hand over $400K while under the influence.

Regional

N. Ky. bar owner takes hard stance against mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A northern Kentucky bar owner has expressed his unfavorable position on Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring the use of masks in public spaces.

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms for your Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
You will want to make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings because we are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

News

One dead in Laurel County UTV Accident

Updated: 16 hours ago
One man is dead after a UTV accident in London on Friday.