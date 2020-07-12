Kentucky Sports Digest

Here's a look at how AP's sports coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Becky Yonker is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. All times are Eastern.

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

NASCAR

NASCAR-KENTUCKY

SPARTA, Ky. — Kyle Busch and Joey Logan lead a 38-car field in the 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway. The grid includes seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who returns after missing his first race because of a positive coronavirus test. By Gary B. Graves.

AP Photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aplouisville@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or (877) 836-9477.