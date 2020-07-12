Advertisement

Journey Christian Church cancels in-person services, continues with online services due to recent spike of COVID-19 cases

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Journey Christian Church has offered in-person services for the past four weeks.

When the church offered in-person services during that time it followed health guidelines.

“Even after we got the green light I was still excited but also still a little bit nervous,” said Journey Christian Church Lead Pastor Ben Fugate. “They’re spaced out by six feet, we’ve recommended that people wear masks, we’ve encouraged no physical contact,” added Fugate.

The seats in the church now sit empty as church leaders decided to move services back online due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the area. Fugate said this was a decision the church prayed about.

“We kind of felt like it was in everyone’s best interest because we don’t just have an obligation to fill the seats in this house but we also have an obligation to protect these people,” said Fugate.

Fugate said having to return to online services was not exciting.

“It’s so easy to say well you can just do it online and it’s the same, there is absolutely nothing that replaces being together in one building, no matter what that building is,” said Fugate.

The decision was ultimately made to help keep church members and the community safe.

“The main driving force behind why we chose to go back to online is just the local spike, we really, really want to protect our people,” added Fugate.

Church leaders will re-evaluate the plan to hold in-person services again in August.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pulaski County officials work to contain coronavirus spread from Cracker Barrel employees

Updated: moments ago
|
By Will Puckett
Seven Cracker Barrel employees test positive for the coronavirus.

State

Two police officers in Manchester test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Manchester Police Department announced Monday that two of their officers tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Deadly Breathitt County mining accident under investigation

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person is dead following a mining accident in eastern Kentucky.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 277 new cases, four new deaths on Monday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass blowing project identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a project, according to park officials.

Latest News

Regional

Report: Dollywood visitors were walking under Mystery Mine roller coaster when decoration fell

Updated: 1 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

State

State legislators gather in response to Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some lawmakers are questioning if it is unconstitutional to require Kentuckians to wear masks.

Forecast

Heating up this week, more sunshine on the way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Today was super nice and comfortable temperature-wise, but that will change heading into the rest of the week.

Sports

McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative launches with Coach John Calipari as the leading ambassador

Updated: 2 hours ago
The ultimate goal of MLI is to expand the pipeline for minorities interested in pursuing careers in athletics administration.

Regional

Ashland schools announce back to school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Ashland Independent Schools announce plan for 2020-2021 school year.

State

Kentucky counties announced that will undergo post-primary election audits

Updated: 2 hours ago
Once the audits have been completed, DCI investigators will report the results to each county’s grand jury, who will then relay the information to the chief circuit judge.