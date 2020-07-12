Journey Christian Church cancels in-person services, continues with online services due to recent spike of COVID-19 cases

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Journey Christian Church has offered in-person services for the past four weeks.

When the church offered in-person services during that time it followed health guidelines.

“Even after we got the green light I was still excited but also still a little bit nervous,” said Journey Christian Church Lead Pastor Ben Fugate. “They’re spaced out by six feet, we’ve recommended that people wear masks, we’ve encouraged no physical contact,” added Fugate.

The seats in the church now sit empty as church leaders decided to move services back online due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the area. Fugate said this was a decision the church prayed about.

“We kind of felt like it was in everyone’s best interest because we don’t just have an obligation to fill the seats in this house but we also have an obligation to protect these people,” said Fugate.

Fugate said having to return to online services was not exciting.

“It’s so easy to say well you can just do it online and it’s the same, there is absolutely nothing that replaces being together in one building, no matter what that building is,” said Fugate.

The decision was ultimately made to help keep church members and the community safe.

“The main driving force behind why we chose to go back to online is just the local spike, we really, really want to protect our people,” added Fugate.

Church leaders will re-evaluate the plan to hold in-person services again in August.

