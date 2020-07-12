Advertisement

Houses of worship could look a little different under Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Synagogues that are open, like Chabad of Kentucky in Louisville, are socially distancing using containment units.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Going to houses of worship may look different now that masks are required, but their importance is the same.

"The word Catholic means community, it means coming together," says Father Jim Sichko, a papal missionary of Pope Francis.

Father Sichko says church communities are excited to come together.

He shares all who go up for communion will wear their masks. The host will be placed on their hands. Then, they will step aside to take off the mask while receiving the Eucharist.

It doesn't stop with masks. Houses of worship are continuing to sanitize and social distance.

"The need to reach out to a single person at a time, that every single person is a community," says Rabbi Shlomo Litvin with Chabad of the Bluegrass.

Rabbi Shlomo says Chabad of the Bluegrass has not opened for services yet. He shares the core of religious life for the Jewish faith isn’t in the synagogue... it’s in the home.

"A lot of the rules we are following with social distancing are mentioned in Jewish law. In Jewish law, you are supposed to wash your hands when you wake up, when you eat, after you use the restroom," Rabbi Shlomo says.

He shares synagogues that are open, such as Chabad of Kentucky in Louisville, are socially distancing using containment units.

Experts share no matter your religion or place of worship, if you’re at risk or feel unwell it’s best to stay home.

