Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky reported more than 450 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, part of a troublesome trend of rising cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Beshear said Kentucky has had more than 19,100 cases of the virus and 622 fatalities, including the deaths of a 69-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County that were reported Saturday. Beshear on Friday said a new requirement for Kentuckians to wear face masks in public has taken effect, despite a county court’s restraining order related to pandemic restrictions. Beshear said the increase in deaths Saturday was “tough news for today.”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison for operating an illegal gambling operation on the internet. The Daily News reports Douglas Booth was sentenced Wednesday in Bowling Green federal court after reaching a plea agreement on charges including failing to file tax returns and money laundering. Court filings show Booth controlled websites hosted in Costa Rica on which illegal gambling on sporting events took place. Booth’s plea agreement said he received about $2.3 million from his gambling operation that he laundered through banks, real estate property purchases and loan payments.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a new requirement for Kentuckians to wear face masks in public has taken effect. He says that's despite a court’s restraining order related to Beshear's pandemic restrictions. The mask order went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The governor was referring to a temporary restraining order issued in Scott County on Thursday. The judge who wrote the order says it blocks Beshear from issuing future executive orders related to the pandemic. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday asked that judge to rule on the governor’s order requiring masks in public.

Frankfort, Ky (AP) — The Kentucky Board of Education has named the superintendent of Colorado’s second largest school district to be Kentucky’s next education commissioner. Jason Glass Glass will oversee Kentucky’s K-12 school system and its 650,000 students beginning in September. Glass has been serving as superintendent in Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area since 2017. Prior to that, he served as the superintendent of Eagle County school district in rural Colorado. He was Iowa’s Director of Education from 2010 to 2013. The Board also approved a resolution acknowledging that the commonwealth’s public schools have a history of racial inequity and committing to racial justice.