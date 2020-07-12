Advertisement

Harlan County reports 17 new cases of COVID 19, largest single-day increase

(MGN)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County received confirmation of 17 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the largest single-day increase the county has seen according to a Facebook post from Judge Executive Dan Mosley.

This brings the total number of cases in Harlan County to 57, of which 29 are still active.

According to Mosley, the health department has connected many of the county’s active cases to the Dayhoit, Tremont, Wallins, and Coldiron communities.

Mosley says this trend represents community spread in this area, stating that he believes additional cases that have not been identified exist in the area.

He encourages people to follow the CDC guidelines including hand washing, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing.

Mosley says he hopes to provide age and gender information during his weekly update, scheduled for Monday at 7:00 p.m. and says additional information might be released prior.

If you would like to read the full statement, you can do so here.

