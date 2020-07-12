Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 277 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 3 new deaths

COVID-19 graphic.
COVID-19 graphic.(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 277 new cases and three new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases in Kentucky to 19,389 and the death toll to 625.

The deaths reported Sunday include two men, ages 71 and 87, from Fayette County and a 100-year-old woman from Shelby County.

“Folks, this is serious. So what we need everybody to do is wear that mask. It’s a requirement, just like wearing your seatbelt. At every store, it’s no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is just where we are in our battle as Americans and as Kentuckians against COVID-19.”

The release said comparing cases reported from June 29 to July 5 with cases reported to July 6 to July 12, there is a 48.7 percent increase in positive cases.

“Given the elevated rate of positive COVID-19 cases that continues to increase, the need to curb spread of infection and keep others safe must be taken seriously,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “It is important for everyone to realize we all have a role in containing this disease so hospital capacity remains at a manageable level. Kentuckians must stay committed to this very important effort.”

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pulaski County officials work to contain coronavirus spread from Cracker Barrel employees

Updated: moments ago
|
By Will Puckett
Seven Cracker Barrel employees test positive for the coronavirus.

State

Two police officers in Manchester test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Manchester Police Department announced Monday that two of their officers tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Deadly Breathitt County mining accident under investigation

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person is dead following a mining accident in eastern Kentucky.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 277 new cases, four new deaths on Monday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Dollywood employee injured while working on glass blowing project identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Dollywood employee was injured Sunday while working on a project, according to park officials.

Latest News

Regional

Report: Dollywood visitors were walking under Mystery Mine roller coaster when decoration fell

Updated: 1 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

State

State legislators gather in response to Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some lawmakers are questioning if it is unconstitutional to require Kentuckians to wear masks.

Forecast

Heating up this week, more sunshine on the way

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Today was super nice and comfortable temperature-wise, but that will change heading into the rest of the week.

Sports

McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative launches with Coach John Calipari as the leading ambassador

Updated: 2 hours ago
The ultimate goal of MLI is to expand the pipeline for minorities interested in pursuing careers in athletics administration.

Regional

Ashland schools announce back to school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Ashland Independent Schools announce plan for 2020-2021 school year.

State

Kentucky counties announced that will undergo post-primary election audits

Updated: 2 hours ago
Once the audits have been completed, DCI investigators will report the results to each county’s grand jury, who will then relay the information to the chief circuit judge.