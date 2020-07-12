Gov. Beshear announces 277 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 3 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 277 new cases and three new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases in Kentucky to 19,389 and the death toll to 625.

The deaths reported Sunday include two men, ages 71 and 87, from Fayette County and a 100-year-old woman from Shelby County.

“Folks, this is serious. So what we need everybody to do is wear that mask. It’s a requirement, just like wearing your seatbelt. At every store, it’s no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is just where we are in our battle as Americans and as Kentuckians against COVID-19.”

The release said comparing cases reported from June 29 to July 5 with cases reported to July 6 to July 12, there is a 48.7 percent increase in positive cases.

“Given the elevated rate of positive COVID-19 cases that continues to increase, the need to curb spread of infection and keep others safe must be taken seriously,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “It is important for everyone to realize we all have a role in containing this disease so hospital capacity remains at a manageable level. Kentuckians must stay committed to this very important effort.”

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

