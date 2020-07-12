Advertisement

Five protesters arrested during Saturday’s demonstration in downtown Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For more than a month Protesters have flooded downtown Lexington in response to racial injustice and police brutality.

Almost every night those protesters would take to the streets, marching on and around Main Street blocking traffic.

“Every time we come out here and we join one another for solidarity and unity for Black Lives Matter and systemic racism,” protester Jay Calhoun said.

But Saturday, taking to the streets didn’t quite go as planned.

“They told us today if we took to the streets we’d be arrested,” community activist Sarah Williams said.

Protesters said Lexington Police officers stopped them as they were getting ready to march down Main Street, telling them that officers wouldn’t redirect traffic for them this time and that if protesters blocked traffic they would be arrested.

“For all of the weeks we’ve most recently been out here, they have not blocked the streets, we told them since six years ago if we’re protesting you, we’re not working with you,” Williams said. “Tell me when you have ever seen a protest where somebody works with the people they’re protesting against, that’s not how it goes.”

But, the change didn't send protesters home. Instead, they started their march on the sidewalks near the courthouse and police headquarters, only crossing the street when crosswalk signals allowed.

“We’re obeying traffic signals and crosswalk signals, so they can know, no, you can’t come to arrest us, yes, they want to get the leaders, no, we’re not silenced,” Williams said. “We’re going to keep speaking the truth.”

It was less than an hour after WKYT interviewed Williams that Lexington Police confirmed five protesters, including Williams and her twin sister April Taylor, were arrested after police say they were blocking traffic.

According to Lexington Police, the people who were arrested and their charges are as follows:

· Jesus Gonzalez, Jr. - Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Inciting a Riot

· April Taylor - Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Inciting a Riot

· Precious Taylor - Disorderly Conduct 2nd

· Sarah Williams - Disregarding a Traffic Device, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Inciting a Riot

· James-David Woodhead - Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Inciting a Riot, Resisting Arrest

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’I just want people to be happy’: 6-year-old hands out food, masks to less fortunate

Updated: 53 minutes ago
At just six years old, a Jackson County girl is already making a difference in her community.

News

Pike County man missing since June 24th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Roger Daniel Anderson has been missing since June 24th.

News

Houses of worship could look a little different under Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Going to houses of worship may look different now that masks are required, but their importance is the same.

News

Missing child in Laurel County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
A child is missing in Laurel County.

Regional

Dollywood says ‘themed decoration’ fell, hit several visitors

Updated: 3 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

Health

Cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to Cracker Barrel in Somerset

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A number of new COVID cases in Somerset are linked to a cracker barrel.

Crime

Sheriff: Man demands $400K from Walgreens while under the influence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man was arrested in Logan County after demanding a Walgreens hand over $400K while under the influence.

Regional

N. Ky. bar owner takes hard stance against mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A northern Kentucky bar owner has expressed his unfavorable position on Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring the use of masks in public spaces.

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms for your Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
You will want to make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings because we are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

News

One dead in Laurel County UTV Accident

Updated: 16 hours ago
One man is dead after a UTV accident in London on Friday.