Dollywood says ‘themed decoration’ fell, hit several visitors

A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.
(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A spokesperson for the park told WVLT News that around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, the guests were walking under a ‘themed decoration’ in the Wilderness Pass area, when the item fell, hitting the three people below.

“The patients were evaluated and stabilized by first responders and paramedics from the Dollywood Safety Department at the scene. They were transported to the hospital via ambulance in stable condition. Our prayers are with the patients and their families during this trying time,” said Pete Owens, a Dollywood spokesperson.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department is conducting a routine incident investigation at the park.

The Mystery Mine attraction is temporarily closed due to the incident, but the remainder of Dollywood remains open and operating.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

