Cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to Cracker Barrel in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported that it is seeing an increase in cases in their 10-county area.

Currently, there are 180 active cases of COVID-19, of which only 49 are asymptomatic, with seven of those hospitalized. A number of outbreaks have been associated with long-term care facilities, factories, churches, and travel.

In a statement Sunday, the LCDHD identified a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases associated with Cracker Barrel employees in Somerset. The employees who tested positive are currently self-isolating at home according to the LCDHD.

Additionally, they say Cracker Barrel took immediate steps to notify employees who may have been in contact with those who tested positive.

”The health and safety of employees and guests is our top priority. We’ve been working closely and fully cooperating with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department as we evaluate this situation,” Heidi Pearce, Cracker Barrel spokesperson, said. “We’ve taken the following actions: transitioned the location to curbside, pickup and delivery service only, which reduces staffing in the store; limited the number of guests allowed in the building; and performed additional cleaning and sanitation measures. Also, all employees will continue to undergo daily wellness screens and wear masks in accordance with the Governor’s statewide order.”

The LCDHD also encouraged Kentuckians to treat everyone who is not in their household as potentially COVID positive. They say the best advice they can offer is “to wear a mask when in public or around non-household members, stay 6 feet apart, avoid mass gatherings, and wash hands frequently.”

