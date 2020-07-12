Advertisement

Cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to Cracker Barrel in Somerset

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported that it is seeing an increase in cases in their 10-county area.

Currently, there are 180 active cases of COVID-19, of which only 49 are asymptomatic, with seven of those hospitalized. A number of outbreaks have been associated with long-term care facilities, factories, churches, and travel.

In a statement Sunday, the LCDHD identified a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases associated with Cracker Barrel employees in Somerset. The employees who tested positive are currently self-isolating at home according to the LCDHD.

Additionally, they say Cracker Barrel took immediate steps to notify employees who may have been in contact with those who tested positive.

”The health and safety of employees and guests is our top priority. We’ve been working closely and fully cooperating with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department as we evaluate this situation,” Heidi Pearce, Cracker Barrel spokesperson, said. “We’ve taken the following actions: transitioned the location to curbside, pickup and delivery service only, which reduces staffing in the store; limited the number of guests allowed in the building; and performed additional cleaning and sanitation measures. Also, all employees will continue to undergo daily wellness screens and wear masks in accordance with the Governor’s statewide order.”

The LCDHD also encouraged Kentuckians to treat everyone who is not in their household as potentially COVID positive. They say the best advice they can offer is “to wear a mask when in public or around non-household members, stay 6 feet apart, avoid mass gatherings, and wash hands frequently.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

60 people test positive for COVID-19 at Corbin nursing home

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
Staff at the nursing home say nearly all reported cases are asymptomatic at this time and that all family, residents and staff were notified immediately.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 229 new COVID-19 cases, one new death Wednesday

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National

Health officials warn coronavirus not under control

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
|
U.S. health officials are warning the virus in not under control.

National

Officials stress social distancing, face masks as US coronavirus cases spike

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT
|
Johns Hopkins University reports there are more than 2.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and counting in the United States.

Latest News

National

More states seeing rise in confirmed cases

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
Cases of COVID-19 are rising in nearly half of the country.

Health

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

News

Sewage saga; fishers report sewage leaks, county continues to fight flooding and aging infrastructure

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
County officials continue to work to repair aging infrastructure while fishermen worry the habitat will be harmed.

Health

Studies report COVID-19 may increase childhood obesity rates

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:25 AM EDT
While mindless eating or rewarding good behavior with snacks may seem harmless, doctors say these unhealthy habits could lead to serious health concerns.

Health

Study: Too much sitting raises risk of cancer

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
If you need motivation to work out, a new study might just give you one. Research published in JAMA Oncology claims too much sitting can raise your risk for cancer.

National

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT
Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s announcement was the latest in a series of Trump administration rollbacks or eliminations of existing or pending public health and environmental protections, targeting Obama administration initiatives in particular.