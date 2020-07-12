Advertisement

A doctor’s advice about getting comfortable with masks

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s mask mandate went into effect on Friday evening. People are required to wear masks while inside public places, and outside when social distancing isn’t possible.

Wearing masks regularly isn't the norm for most people, but it is for healthcare providers.

Dr. Ryan Stanton says he has worn masks for longer than 12 hours straight. Fortunately, most people won’t have to wear them that long, even with the mask mandate. Dr. Stanton says it does take some getting used to.

First, he points out that the way the mask is made can make a big difference. Some masks have straps that loop over the head instead of behind the ears. There are also headbands with buttons that can relieve tension behind the ears.

Aside from the physical hurdle, it’s a big mental change, especially for kids who will need to wear them in school this year. “Simply saying that it’s for the virus is it going to really trigger a five or six-year-old to comply with that request,” he points out. “So getting them used to wearing them, make it a game, make it entertaining. A superhero mask or something like that that gets them engaged in it.”

When you do get used to wearing a mask, Dr. Stanton says you might realize some unhealthy habits you have. “You don’t realize how many times you unconsciously touch your face, your mouth, OR your nose every single day. The mask actually kind of reminds you that you don’t need to be touching those places because that’s the way we actually transmit high concentrations of potential germs.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’I just want people to be happy’: 6-year-old hands out food, masks to less fortunate

Updated: 51 minutes ago
At just six years old, a Jackson County girl is already making a difference in her community.

News

Pike County man missing since June 24th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Roger Daniel Anderson has been missing since June 24th.

News

Houses of worship could look a little different under Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Going to houses of worship may look different now that masks are required, but their importance is the same.

News

Missing child in Laurel County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
A child is missing in Laurel County.

Regional

Dollywood says ‘themed decoration’ fell, hit several visitors

Updated: 3 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

Health

Cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to Cracker Barrel in Somerset

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A number of new COVID cases in Somerset are linked to a cracker barrel.

Crime

Sheriff: Man demands $400K from Walgreens while under the influence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man was arrested in Logan County after demanding a Walgreens hand over $400K while under the influence.

Regional

N. Ky. bar owner takes hard stance against mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A northern Kentucky bar owner has expressed his unfavorable position on Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring the use of masks in public spaces.

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms for your Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
You will want to make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings because we are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

News

One dead in Laurel County UTV Accident

Updated: 16 hours ago
One man is dead after a UTV accident in London on Friday.