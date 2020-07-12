Advertisement

11 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020, in San Diego after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego.
Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020, in San Diego after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eleven people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Krishna Jackson, the base's public information officer.

Eleven people were treated for “non-life threatening injuries,” Jackson said. She didn’t have additional details.

Previously Jackson said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Jackson didn't know where on the 840-foot (255-meter) amphibious assault vessel the blast and the fire occurred.

The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard's home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

Jackson estimated about 200 sailors and officers were on board — far fewer than if the ship was on active duty.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
Children infected with coronavirus are more likely than adults to have mild illnesses, but their risk for severe disease and death isn't zero.

Coronavirus

Florida hits record coronavirus case increase; surge in Eastern Europe causes new restrictions

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
India, which has the most cases after the United States and Brazil, also saw a record surge of 28,637 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

National Politics

Graham says he plans to call Mueller to testify before Senate panel

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that he plans to call Robert Mueller to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Russia investigation.

News

’I just want people to be happy’: 6-year-old hands out food, masks to less fortunate

Updated: 52 minutes ago
At just six years old, a Jackson County girl is already making a difference in her community.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and TERRY SPENCER
Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.

National

Worker aiding federal execution prep has positive virus test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The federal Bureau of Prisons said says a staff member involved in preparing for the first federal executions in nearly two decades has tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Pike County man missing since June 24th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Roger Daniel Anderson has been missing since June 24th.

News

Houses of worship could look a little different under Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Going to houses of worship may look different now that masks are required, but their importance is the same.

News

Missing child in Laurel County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
A child is missing in Laurel County.

Regional

Dollywood says ‘themed decoration’ fell, hit several visitors

Updated: 3 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.