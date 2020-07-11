UPDATE: I-75 southbound lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Madison County have reopened after authorities worked the scene of a multi-vehicle injury crash.
No word at this time how the crash happened, or the severity of any injuries.
Southbound lanes were closed around 5 a.m. and traffic was detoured onto Duncannon Lane.
WKYT will update this story as additional details arrive.
