The ArtStation in downtown Hazard hosts open house brunch

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - What were years in the making, the ArtStation in Hazard has opened and was celebrated with an open house brunch on Saturday.

The open house brunch included food, drinks and live music by Jasper Hollow. The ArtStation can be used for art classes, poetry readings or even weddings.

“Here we are and the community has backed us all this way, you know there’s been doubt of course but they’ve backed us supported us some have even shown up and shown out,” said Executive Director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance Tim Deaton. “Here we are and we have something that we can be proud of as a community as the organization of the Appalachian Arts Alliance and just for the future generations we have something that we can hand down to them,” added Deaton.

If you would like to use the ArtStation for an event or attend a class you can call 606-551-1160 or click here.

