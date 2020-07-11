Advertisement

‘She really lived with no regrets': Prestonsburg performer takes final bow

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Everyone expected to see Ally Davis’ name in lights.

“Ally was the funniest person I have ever met in my entire life. That girl knew humor to a T. She would have absolutely been on SNL one day,” said Davis’ friend Sydney Kline.

Davis died a car crash Monday, so her light will now live on in the people who love her.

Her friends and family gathered at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg Saturday to let her take the stage one last time. They shared stories and a lifetime of photos of a girl whose passion and love made her a light unlike any other.

“She’s like beautiful and talented and funny and so kind and one of the best, most pure souls any of us will ever come across,” said Davis’ friend Sarah Hack.

Hack said her unique heart was paired with talent that was unmatched- all things about Ally that will forever inspire her loved ones to strive for greatness.

“That’s what we’ve all been talking about together is just carrying on her legacy. And fulfilling our dreams because of her,” said Davis’ friend Makenna Henehan.

According to her friends, Davis lived in a way that leaves them with no questions in her death.

“She really embodied living each day to the fullest. And I think that’s one of the only things that’s going to get us through,” said Hack. “Knowing that: that she really lived with no regrets and did whatever she wanted and was just kind to everyone.”

Now they hope to honor her and continue supporting her parents, Barry and Betty Davis, as they create a future she would be proud of.

As part of that plan to honor her life, a candlelight vigil is planned at Jenny Wiley Amphitheatre for Sunday, July 12, at 8:30 p.m.

