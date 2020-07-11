Advertisement

Scattered storms to return Sunday

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warm but mostly sunny Saturday, our focus shifts to the west as showers and thunderstorms greet us to finish the weekend.

Tonight

Gorgeous weather continues through the evening hours with mostly clear skies hanging on. However, expect clouds to increase overnight as a complex of thunderstorms approaches from the west. The storms, should they hold together, would impact us around daybreak or a little after. Lows tonight end up in the middle to upper 60s.

Tomorrow and Tomorrow Night

Data does show the possibility for another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow, though this is still a bit up in the air and depends on when or if we see storms late tonight or early tomorrow. If we see more storms early, that would somewhat lessen our evening chances. If storms aren’t as numerous, then the storm chance would be higher in the afternoon.

Either way, all of our area has been placed under a Marginal Risk (one out of five on the severe weather scale), with a few damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain the main threats. Thanks to increased cloud cover, highs will end up in the middle 80s once again. Storm chances slowly decrease heading into the evening and overnight hours, with lows falling back into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

As the work week begins, we’ll see a few of those showers and storms linger for Monday, but mostly sunny conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday...as does the heat, as highs rise from the middle 80s on Monday into the lower 90s by Wednesday. Things stay hot as we introduce a few hit or miss storms into the mix as we head into the end of next week.

