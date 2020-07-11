Morehead State University announces fall move-in plan

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State University officials announced their plans for students to move in this fall.

Students will have to go online to make an appointment.

University officials say students will only be allowed two guests and will have to finish moving in within a three-hour window.

Move-in will run from August 8-16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.