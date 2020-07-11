Advertisement

Miner’s Mall employee discusses mask mandate, says customers are doing their part

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been one day since Kentucky’s mask mandate went into effect on Friday.

Miner’s Mall in Hazard has a mask required sign taped on the entrance.

“Everyone that we’ve had come in yesterday [Friday] even though the mandate didn’t go into effect until 5:00 p.m. yesterday, we didn’t have to tell anyone yesterday to put on a mask everyone that came in wore a mask,” said employee Ashley Cano.

The store sold 14 masks just one hour after opening on Saturday, it has sold 30 masks since Friday.

“We have a few left maybe three or four but hopefully we’ll be getting some more in soon,” added Cano.

On Saturday, one customer who shopped around told employees she could not wear a mask.

“When she walked in, we asked her if she had a mask and she said that she cannot wear a mask and then we didn’t question her any further after that,” said Cano.

However, other people who were in the store were wearing masks, helping to protect each other.

“If someone comes in and they’re not wearing a mask and they say they can’t wear a mask all the rest of us are wearing masks so it shouldn’t be that much of an issue if we have one sometimes that can’t for medical reasons,” added Cano.

Cano said customers are wearing their masks inside of the store.

“Before the mandate went into effect, we had several customers come in buy the masks before they even went shopping and put them on while they were still standing at the door,” said Cano.

The only worry is customers not wanting to follow the mandate.

“We’ve not seen that so far, that was my biggest concern about the mask situation but it’s actually been the opposite, everyone’s wearing masks and our sells on masks have gone way up,” added Cano.

Miner’s Mall employees clean the shopping carts and wipe off the doors throughout the day.

Attention Customers! Beginning tomorrow July 10th at 5 pm we will be following the mandatory mask order for retail...

Posted by Miner’s Mall on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

