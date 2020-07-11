Kentucky Sports Digest

Here's a look at how AP's sports coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. John Raby is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. All times are Eastern.

NASCAR

NASCAR-KENTUCKY PREVIEW

SPARTA, Ky. — Just five drivers have combined to win the first nine Cup races at Kentucky Speedway, which speaks to their mastery of the 1.5-mile oval. Sunday’s 400-mile race will be run in the daytime for just the second time, and how well drivers adjust on the fly without practice or qualifying will determine whether the winner’s club expands or remains the same. By Gary B. Graves. UPCOMING. 600 words and file photos by 3 p.m.

NASCAR-KENTUCKY-TRUCKS

SPARTA, Ky. — Kentucky Speedway hosts a 225-mile race in NASCAR’s Truck Series. By Gary B. Graves. UPCOMING. 300 words. Race starts at 6 p.m. ET.

HORSE RACING

KEENELAND-BLUE GRASS

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Derby points are at stake in the Grade 2 Blue Grass at Keeneland, with 170 divided among the top four finishers. UPCOMING. 250 words. Post time is approximately 5:30 p.m. ET.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NORTHERN KENTUCKY-HARRIS’HEART

Karl Harris lost his father at a young age, his brother to a random bullet and survived the rough streets of south Chicago. He never wavered from achieving his goals and has remained focused despite having to face another big hurdle. By Basketball Writer John Marshall.

___

