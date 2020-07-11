Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Austin Cindric dominated Friday night to sweep the NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader at Kentucky Speedway. A night after racing to his first career oval victory in an overtime finish, the Team Penske driver was even stronger in the No. 22 Ford Mustang in the 300-mile capper. Cindric was third in the first stage, won the second and stretched it out in the final segment. He trailed briefly on the final restart, then sliced through two cars out of Turn 2 and rolled to victory by 2.262 seconds over points leader Chase Briscoe in the No. 98 Ford. Just after Cindric celebrated his victory with a burnout, drivers Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson argued before throwing punches in a fight that lasted several moments before they were separated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson is just as confused as everyone else about his plight with the coronavirus. A positive test caused the seven-time NASCAR champion to miss the first race of his career. He tested negative three days later. He never suffered any symptoms and was tested only after his wife, bothered by seasonal allergies, received a positive test. Johnson sat out last Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which snapped his streak of 663 consecutive starts, longest among active drivers. But he tested negative Monday and Tuesday and was cleared by NASCAR to race again this weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Duke is in talks with Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead the Blue Devils women’s basketball program. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the school hasn’t commented publicly on its search. The 39-year-old Lawson has become the leading candidate to replace Joanne P. McCallie, who announced last week she wouldn’t return for a 14th season. Lawson played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee and was part of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in Beijing.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Horse Racing Board has voted in an emergency meeting to put Los Alamitos on probation for 10 days while the track develops a plan to address an increase in horse deaths. The board voted 5-1 to allow the Orange County track to continue racing during the probation. According to the board, 19 horses have died from racing or training at the track in 2020, including eight since May 26.