Hazard Police Department gives its stance on the mask mandate
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department issued a statement regarding Kentucky’s mask mandate on Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the department says the local health department in your area should be contacted with complaints concerning masks and social distancing.
It also says businesses in the area have the right to refuse services to a person that is not wearing a mask.
Any business can contact law enforcement with trespassing concerns if a person refuses to leave.
