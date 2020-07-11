Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 453 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

COVID-19 graphic.
COVID-19 graphic.(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 453 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 19,121.

Locally, the Bell County Health Department announced seven new cases Saturday. This brings the county total to 104. 88 of those cases are active. Three of the patients are hospitalized.

“We have another day of really high numbers of COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is another day where it shows that we are no longer in a plateau but cases are increasing. We must act now.”

Gov. Beshear also announced two new deaths Saturday, raising the death toll to 622.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 69-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County.

“We continue to lose people to this virus and I know you know it like I know it,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re up to 622 lives lost. That’s tough news for today. The positive news is we’re seeing better compliance and more people wearing face coverings than ever before. It’s not a political statement. It’s a statement that you care.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 475,983 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 5,258 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

