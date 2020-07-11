Dry and sunny Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures return this weekend.

Today and Tonight

This morning some of us will wake up to a little patchy fog, but once that lifts we will see clear and beautiful conditions. We will remain dry today with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-80s. If you want to get outside this weekend, today is definitely looking like your day. Remember to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Tonight we will continue to see mostly clear conditions. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We could see some stray rain chances really late overnight. Fog will also begin to build up towards those early morning hours.

Extended Forecast

Sunday we will bring back scattered showers and storms as another system moves into the mountains. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will remain in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s Monday. We will see mostly sunny skies with dry conditions; however, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm Monday.

We will be on a dry trend Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will get back into the upper 80s to lower 90s, as well.

By the middle and end of next week very hot temperatures return. Highs will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

