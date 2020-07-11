Are pregnant women at higher risk of needing intensive care for COVID-19 symptoms?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Recently the CDC indicated pregnant women who get COVID-19 have a slightly higher risk of requiring intensive care or intubation than the rest of the population. However, doctors with Norton Children’s Hospital say there’s no evidence of an increased risk of death for mother or baby.

The virus doesn't always spread to a baby even if the mother contracts the virus. In fact, data shows little risk of transmission to the baby.

The best thing is to try to prevent the spread of the virus in the first place. This means wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

"Also, only going out and socializing with the people that they absolutely have to socialize with, and going to the things that they absolutely need to go to. Within reason, because you know this has been going on for a long period of time and people need to adapt and kind of go back to their basic life needs," said Norton Children's Dr. Jamil Elfarra.

Women should still go to their regular doctor’s appointments and keep a good supply of medication in the house so they’re not always running out to the pharmacy.

Doctors insist that pregnant women who develop symptoms of the virus including cough, fever, or difficulty breathing to call their doctor immediately.

