Weekend Forecast: Sunny skies and scattered storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move out of here this evening as a cold front moves through. Most of the showers and storms should be out of here by the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s with a few clouds.

The Weekend

Sunshine continues this weekend! We will remain dry on Saturday with temperatures slightly cooler. Highs will be in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday we’ll bring back scattered showers and storms as another system moves into the mountains. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. If you want to get outside this weekend I recommend doing outside activities Saturday. Remember to wear sunscreen, drink water and take breaks in the shade.

Extended Forecast

Highs will remain in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s Monday. We will see mostly sunny skies with dry conditions. We’ll be on a dry trend Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Highs will get back into the upper 80s as well.

By the middle and end of next week very hot temperatures return. Highs will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

