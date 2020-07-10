Advertisement

9 Hazard athletes test positive for COVID-19, practices put on hiatus

Hazard High School takes two week break in practices
By Will Puckett
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, Hazard High School learned one of their student-athletes tested positive for COVID 19.

Friday, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced eight more players and an assistant coach at the school tested positive as well, bringing the total number to nine players who tested positive for COVID 19.

Health officials say the athletes are all quarantined at their homes.

After the first initial test officials with Hazard Independent Schools placed practices on a two-week break, following CDC guidelines.

”We’ve contacted every kid that plays sports. We’re real out front on everything. I mean there’s nothing to hide. If you test positive, you test positive. It’s not a crime you just need to make sure you get well before you come back,” said Hazard High School Principal Happy Mobelini.

The result of closing down practices is a blow to kids who were just getting back to some sort of a normal life.

”We hated it for the kids because they were so excited about all of our sports getting to start back. People have to realize these kids have been off for three months with absolutely nothing to do,” said Mobelini.

With things stopped, for now. Officials at the district health department are beginning to stress the steps that need to be taken.

”We don’t want to shut the economy back down. We want to get closer to the life pre-COVID levels, and in order to do that masks are needed,” said Public Health Director Scott Lockard.

Masks, while now mandatory for almost all Kentuckians, will also be required for almost every athlete.

“Take all precautions you can. Everyone should be wearing masks. People that are spectating, kids in dugouts should be wearing masks, the only ones who should not be wearing thems are the ones in the field of play,” said Lockard. “We all love our basketball. We all love our football and sports and it’s just an important part of our society. But, we have to do it in a safe manner, and we have to do it in a way to not spread COVID to the rest of our teams, and our families, and to our community.”

Hazard Independent Schools have everything necessary to keep students protected when schools return. But, now that student-athletes are testing positive, it is putting everything to the test.

”We’re upset, but we’re going forward like were going to have a football season, volleyball season, golf season, soccer. But, you know we’re at the mercy of the virus.”

Hazard football just hired a new coach and was beginning their first practices under the new leadership.

