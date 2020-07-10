Advertisement

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Friday

By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new COVID-19 numbers Friday.

The Bell County Health Department reported 20 new cases Friday. This brings the county’s total to 97. There are 81 active cases in the county, 16 have recovered and five are in the hospital.

The Laurel County Health Department reported five new cases all of which are recovering at home. This brings the total active cases to 120 and 202 cases overall. Friday’s cases include a 19-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man.

The Sonic in London also posted on Facebook that a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant was shut down immediately. This location will remain closed through Saturday for deep clearing. Several crew members were told to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms. Due to the low number of workers, Sonic will operate on limited hours. They will open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 21.

The Pike County Health Department reported two new cases bringing the county total to 122. 32 are active and 87 have recovered. The new cases include a 35-year-old woman who is symptomatic and isolating from home and a 73-year-old woman who is asymptomatic and isolating at home.

The Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed four new cases. The new cases include a 21-year-old woman from Knott County, a pediatric case from Leslie County, a pediatric case from Letcher County and a case under the age of 18 years old from Perry County. The KRDHD service area has 133 confirmed cases, six probable cases and two deaths. 92 have recovered.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed one new case in Clay County and one probable case in Jackson County.

Family Drug of Wheelwright posted on Facebook that one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19. They closed the story Friday and sent the rest of their employees to go get tested. The store will reopen once all safety precautions are taken and the test results come back.

