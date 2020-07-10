As cases climb, one health center adds additional day of COVID-19 testing

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Since May, the Pineville Community Health Center has offered COVID-19 testing.

“We have a really good turnaround time and we do not have to do a confirmation test because our test is so accurate that we take the first result as an accurate result,” said Melissa Lawson, an RN and infection preventionist.

Originally, they were offering it by appointment on Monday, Friday and Saturday. Now, as cases continue to increase in the county, they are adding testing on Wednesday as well.

“Now we’re considered a hot spot so to better serve our community we offered the second day of testing and the additional day of testing and it’s really showed in the numbers,” said Lawson.

On Friday, the Bell County Health Department announced 20 new cases. This brings the county total up to 97.

Lawson told WYMT she thinks more people are making appointments to be tested because of this spike.

“Around vacationing time we saw a decrease in our testing numbers and then after the holiday we saw an increase and we also saw an increase in the number of positives coming back so I think that’s probably what caused the surge in our numbers,” said Lawson.

She encourages Kentuckians to be tested prior to leaving the state for vacation or other reasons, as well as when they return.

“Now that we’re seeing a peak in the numbers here, I feel like people realize it is something serious and it’s something to definitely pay attention to and address,” Lawson said.

She says their goal is to stop the spike in the county.

“Awareness and prevention that’s the key to success and we’ve got the awareness out there and now the testing is the key to the prevention,” said Lawson.

Lawson said they had more than 30 appointments scheduled on Friday.

You can call 606-654-4693 to make an appointment. Testing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

One thing to note, the testing site has changed. It is now in the back of the hospital, right past the emergency entrance off Summit Drive.

