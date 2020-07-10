Advertisement

As cases climb, one health center adds additional day of COVID-19 testing

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Since May, the Pineville Community Health Center has offered COVID-19 testing.

“We have a really good turnaround time and we do not have to do a confirmation test because our test is so accurate that we take the first result as an accurate result,” said Melissa Lawson, an RN and infection preventionist.

Originally, they were offering it by appointment on Monday, Friday and Saturday. Now, as cases continue to increase in the county, they are adding testing on Wednesday as well.

“Now we’re considered a hot spot so to better serve our community we offered the second day of testing and the additional day of testing and it’s really showed in the numbers,” said Lawson.

On Friday, the Bell County Health Department announced 20 new cases. This brings the county total up to 97.

Lawson told WYMT she thinks more people are making appointments to be tested because of this spike.

“Around vacationing time we saw a decrease in our testing numbers and then after the holiday we saw an increase and we also saw an increase in the number of positives coming back so I think that’s probably what caused the surge in our numbers,” said Lawson.

She encourages Kentuckians to be tested prior to leaving the state for vacation or other reasons, as well as when they return.

“Now that we’re seeing a peak in the numbers here, I feel like people realize it is something serious and it’s something to definitely pay attention to and address,” Lawson said.

She says their goal is to stop the spike in the county.

“Awareness and prevention that’s the key to success and we’ve got the awareness out there and now the testing is the key to the prevention,” said Lawson.

Lawson said they had more than 30 appointments scheduled on Friday.

You can call 606-654-4693 to make an appointment. Testing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

One thing to note, the testing site has changed. It is now in the back of the hospital, right past the emergency entrance off Summit Drive.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’I just want people to be happy’: 6-year-old hands out food, masks to less fortunate

Updated: 48 minutes ago
At just six years old, a Jackson County girl is already making a difference in her community.

News

Pike County man missing since June 24th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Roger Daniel Anderson has been missing since June 24th.

News

Houses of worship could look a little different under Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Going to houses of worship may look different now that masks are required, but their importance is the same.

News

Missing child in Laurel County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
A child is missing in Laurel County.

Regional

Dollywood says ‘themed decoration’ fell, hit several visitors

Updated: 3 hours ago
A ‘themed decoration’ at Dollywood fell, hitting three guests at the park Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Newborn baby meets family through hospital window

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends and family stood outside Baptist Medical Center East Saturday morning, anxiously awaiting their first glimpse at the new addition to their family.

Health

Cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to Cracker Barrel in Somerset

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A number of new COVID cases in Somerset are linked to a cracker barrel.

Crime

Sheriff: Man demands $400K from Walgreens while under the influence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A man was arrested in Logan County after demanding a Walgreens hand over $400K while under the influence.

Regional

N. Ky. bar owner takes hard stance against mask mandate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A northern Kentucky bar owner has expressed his unfavorable position on Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring the use of masks in public spaces.

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms for your Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
You will want to make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings because we are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

News

One dead in Laurel County UTV Accident

Updated: 16 hours ago
One man is dead after a UTV accident in London on Friday.