Young bear visits Black Gold Boulevard in Hazard

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A bear has been making the rounds in a busy area of Hazard here lately.

Katrina Bowen shared a video on her Facebook page Thursday showing the bear near the Kentucky River Properties building close to the Perry County Library. Those buildings are just above the Black Gold Plaza shopping center and WYMT.

She told WYMT’s Brandon Robinson the bear has visited the same area twice this week.

Bowen said she and her co-workers believe the bear is pretty young and is probably just looking for food.

All we know is that this video is beary cute.

