Survey finds Kentuckians have been drunk for 50 hours during lockdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New research out Wednesday shows Kentuckians have been drunk for approximately seven full days during 11 weeks of lockdown.

American Addiction Centers, a provider of rehabilitation resources and programs, conducted a survey of 3,200 adults (aged 21+) to find out how much time they have actually spent drunk during lockdown. Overall, it was found that the average Kentucky adult was drunk for 50 hours during the first 11 weeks of lockdown.

That may seem like a lot, but the Bluegrass State was one of only 10 states below the century mark. Indiana residents spent 102 hours drunk during the 11-week period, the survey indicated.

South Dakota adults took home the dubious top slot at 468 hours, while Nevada, with its debaucherous Las Vegas weekends on hold during the coronavirus emergency, checked in with just 33 hours of drunk time.

The AAC report also found that 14 percent of Americans said they’ve been drunk more during lockdown than before it, and nearly 20 percent hide their drinking from their partners.

“The extra time that many have gained in their day could unintentionally turn the habit of drinking alcohol to a concerning health issue,” said Dr. Shahzad Allawala, medical director at Greenhouse Treatment Center. “As daily routines approach normalcy, if you find that your drinking, or the urge to drink, is interfering in multiple areas of your life, it may be time that the issue is addressed clinically.”

