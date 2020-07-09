Advertisement

Survey finds Kentuckians have been drunk for 50 hours during lockdown

(KKCO)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New research out Wednesday shows Kentuckians have been drunk for approximately seven full days during 11 weeks of lockdown.

American Addiction Centers, a provider of rehabilitation resources and programs, conducted a survey of 3,200 adults (aged 21+) to find out how much time they have actually spent drunk during lockdown. Overall, it was found that the average Kentucky adult was drunk for 50 hours during the first 11 weeks of lockdown.

That may seem like a lot, but the Bluegrass State was one of only 10 states below the century mark. Indiana residents spent 102 hours drunk during the 11-week period, the survey indicated.

South Dakota adults took home the dubious top slot at 468 hours, while Nevada, with its debaucherous Las Vegas weekends on hold during the coronavirus emergency, checked in with just 33 hours of drunk time.

>> INFOGRAPHIC: See every state’s average

The AAC report also found that 14 percent of Americans said they’ve been drunk more during lockdown than before it, and nearly 20 percent hide their drinking from their partners.

“The extra time that many have gained in their day could unintentionally turn the habit of drinking alcohol to a concerning health issue,” said Dr. Shahzad Allawala, medical director at Greenhouse Treatment Center. “As daily routines approach normalcy, if you find that your drinking, or the urge to drink, is interfering in multiple areas of your life, it may be time that the issue is addressed clinically.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Dangerous heat possible today, scattered rain chances stick around

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After getting close to 90 yesterday, I think we’ll push past that mark today. Take it easy out there and be safe.

Regional

Parlor offers a sweet escape

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Regional

Maryville ice cream parlor hopes to be a sweet escape

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Capitol Theatre Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor hopes customers can escape reality, even if its just for a few minutes.

News

‘Save the Children’ saves community in unusual giveaway 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Tour company hit hard by COVID 19 looks for directions as trips remain in limbo 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

National

Ultrasound machines helping doctors scan patients for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hospitals adapting to the realities of COVID-19 are looking to handheld ultrasound scanners for help.

National

Walmart looking to launch subscription service

Updated: 6 hours ago
Walmart is reportedly launching a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime.

State

National research shows half of COVID-19 cases may be spread by people without symptoms, Lexington numbers at only 30 percent

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Based on preliminary data from LFCHD, about 30 percent of positive cases did not show symptoms at the time of their case interviews.

Local

Tour company hit hard by COVID 19 looks for directions as trips remain in limbo

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Tour company feeling the pinch of COVID 19 impacts.

News

PMC Emergency Department pediatrics expansion

Updated: 8 hours ago
PMC receives Kentucky Power grant for an Emergency Department pediatrics wing expansion.