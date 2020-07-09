Advertisement

Semi hauling lumber overturns, killing one in Pulaski County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - At least one person was killed in an early morning crash in Pulaski County on Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash happened on Kentucky 90, about two miles from US 27, near Lake Cumberland Pro Bass.

The crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer that was hauling lumber.

The cabinet said there was one confirmed fatality.

Calls to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office for more details have yet to be returned.

The transportation cabinet estimated Kentucky 90 would be closed until at least 7 a.m.

