More showers and storms Friday, slightly cooler weekend

By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm temperatures continue Friday, but a cool down is on the way as a cold front moves in Friday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The muggy conditions continue this evening with the chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms. We’ll see a few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping Into the lower 70s.

A cold front will move into the mountains Friday bringing some soggy weather and slightly cooler temperatures by the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. It could get soggy at times for some of us. The rain should start to move out throughout the evening with overnight lows cooling off into the low to mid-60s.

The Weekend

This weekend isn’t looking too bad! Highs will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the mid-60s. We’ll hang onto that mixture of sun and clouds both days. We also have the chance of seeing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.

It actually looks like Saturday could be drier than Sunday. Models have switched on that. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it this weekend. Just keep the WYMT Weather App handy!

Extended Forecast

The new week starts out dry with slightly cooler temperatures Monday highs will remain in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Those cooler temperatures do not last long. Highs will get back into the upper 80s to lower 90s for the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday look to remain dry as well.

