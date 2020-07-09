Advertisement

Maryville ice cream parlor hopes to be a sweet escape

Walking into the Capitol Theatre Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor is like stepping onto the silver screen.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Walking into the Capitol Theatre Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor in Maryville is like stepping onto the silver screen.

“Every time you come here you see something different,” customer Crystal Hamilton said.

Legendary movie memorabilia covers the walls, and soundtracks fill the air.

“You do get that entire vibe of summertime, movies, and ice cream,” manager Haley Stallings said.

It doesn’t stop there as movies also inspire all the names for the frozen concoctions they serve up, such as the King Kong Sundae.

“It’s just a nice treat,” Hamilton said. “Especially when it’s so hot and humid outside. It’s really nice to have some ice cream to cool down.”

With the chaos of today’s world just outside, their hope is to be a break for anyone who needs it.

“We want to be that place to where it’s enjoyment, bring people smiles, and make them feel like there somewhere different,” she said.

