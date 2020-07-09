Man who pleaded guilty to planning Ky. school shooting sentenced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A Lawrenceburg man who pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting at a Kentucky school learned his fate on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dylan Jarrell received a 120-month sentence, plus 5 years supervised release. He was convicted for making threats to and intimidating two individuals over social media, illegally possessing a firearm in furtherance of one of those threats, and lying to an FBI agent during an investigation.

Jarrell pleaded guilty to federal charges back in November. Investigators say he used the social media platform Reddit to send online threats that he intended to hurt people at Shelby County High School, where he once attended.

In October 2018, police stopped Jarrell as he was pulling out of his driveway with a semi-automatic rifle, a bump stock, large-capacity magazines, ammo, and body armor in his truck.

Troopers later found notebooks with details of prior school shootings and shooters along with a checklist of items.

“Hiding behind anonymous social media accounts to intimidate and threaten others is a prevalent issue in today’s world,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown, FBI Louisville Field Office. “After Jarrell lied to federal agents and continued making threats online to both individuals and a school, FBI and KSP investigators successfully intercepted him before a potential mass casualty took place. As this case illustrates, the FBI and our law enforcement partners take online threats seriously and will work together to bring these perpetrators to justice before they harm any citizens of the Commonwealth.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.