Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

Kentucky gov: New requirements coming as COVID-19 cases rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is promising new health requirements after the state recorded a second-straight day of increased COVID-19 cases. Kentucky reported 402 new cases on Wednesday and 371 on Tuesday. Those are two of the highest days of daily cases the state has seen since the first case on March 6. Beshear says he will announce some new requirements on Thursday at his weekly press briefing. The Courier Journal in Louisville published an editorial on its front page Wednesday calling for Beshear to issue a mandate for Kentuckians to wear masks in public places.

Kentucky man who threatened school shooting gets to 10 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot someone at a high school has been sentenced. WKYT-TV cited a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in reporting that Dylan Jarrell was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised released. Jarrell pleaded guilty in November to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, cyberstalking, lying to law enforcement officers and possessing a gun to commit violence. FBI and Kentucky State Police investigators say Jarrell planned to kill a student at Shelby County High School in 2018.

2 lawsuits filed over coronavirus orders in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two separate lawsuits naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. News outlets report one lawsuit was filed in state court Tuesday in an effort to force Kentucky to continue offering vote-by-mail to all eligible voters to “ensure a safe election in November." The Kentucky Enquirer reported that a separate lawsuit was filed in federal court by a group of northern Kentucky landlords who are trying to resume evicting tenants. Beshear issued an executive order in May that suspended evictions due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

Trump aside, McConnell becomes GOP's preacher on masks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is emerging as the GOP’s mask spokesman. President Donald Trump may resist appearing masked in public. But in stops across his home state of Kentucky, McConnell is not only showing up with his face covered. He is holding up his blue mask for the cameras. He is repeating that it’s the single-most important thing Americans can do to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases. It's a smart move for Republicans to peel away from Trump on the virus crisis. Promoting masks also helps them work to shore up the economy on their terms, without another round of shutdowns and costly federal aid.

Kentucky State Fair announces concert performers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Next month’s Kentucky State Fair will include concerts from 24 bands over 11 nights. The State Fair on Tuesday announced the acts for the concert series from Aug. 20 to 30. All concerts are free with paid gate admission to the fair in Louisville. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the concert area’s footprint has been more than doubled while the seating capacity has been reduced by more than half. Projector screens will be added in extended seating areas, and the spacing between seats and rows will be increased. Tickets for the fair went on sale Monday.

Teenage drowning victim in Kentucky lake identified

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — A coroner has identified a teenager who drowned in a Kentucky lake. News outlets report 17-year-old Tyler Grant of Jamestown, was swimming with friends at Lake Cumberland when he went under the surface near a ramp area on Monday. His body was recovered about 45 minutes later. Russell County Coroner Mark Coots released Grant’s identity Tuesday. Lake Cumberland is in south central Kentucky. Coots says two international students drowned in the lake in early June.