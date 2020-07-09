KY Lottery
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
AS-2D-3D-5S-8S
(AS, 2D, 3D, 5S, 8S)
01-04-27-35, Cash Ball: 23
(one, four, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
6-2-7
(six, two, seven)
4-3-3-2
(four, three, three, two)
4-6-7-0
(four, six, seven, zero)
03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)