Gov. Justice announces target return to school date

Governor Jim Justice announced he was targeting to get kids back into classrooms by Sept. 8.
Governor Jim Justice announced he was targeting to get kids back into classrooms by Sept. 8.(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A target date has been set for the return to school in West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday during a COVID-19 press briefing that he is targeting to get kids back into classrooms by Sept. 8.

Justice said the state will be working with the SSAC to come up with a plan for fall sports.

