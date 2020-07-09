Dangerous heat possible today, scattered rain chances stick around

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After getting close to 90 yesterday, I think we’ll push past that mark today. Take it easy out there and be safe.

Today and Tonight

Today could easily be one of the hottest days of the year, not only with the air temperature, but with the heat index. It could feel like close to 100 degrees at times, so your heat precautions need to be firmly in place starting late this morning and going into the evening hours. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Lawrence County and Logan, Mingo and Wayne County, West Virginia from noon until 8 p.m. Here are some tips you need to follow today:

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

We’ll start off with some patchy fog, which will give way to early sunshine before mixing with clouds later in the day. Scattered chances for showers and storms will return this evening. They have favored the I-75 and Lake Cumberland corridors the last couple of days. We’ll see if that trend continues today. The official forecast high is 91, but I think some spots get hotter than that, especially if the clouds hold off.

Tonight, look for chances early and then partly cloudy skies. We’ll drop into the low 70s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

Friday starts similar to the rest of the week, with patchy fog and sunshine, but the rain chances pick up later in the day with the approaching cold front. I think they still stay scattered, but there will definitely be more of them. It will still be close to 90 before the front moves through and the heat index will continue to make it feel like the low to mid 90s.

Chances continue Friday night and early Saturday before things start to improve Saturday afternoon. Lows drop into the upper 60s Friday night and only get into the mid 80s on Saturday afternoon.

We go back to scattered chances with sun and clouds to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures stay milder, topping out in the mid to upper 80s and dropping into the upper 60s Sunday night.

Based on current data, I think we start next week dry, but of course, that’s always subject to change. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny. Daytime highs will start to climb back up starting out in the mid 80s on Monday and getting back to close to 90 by mid week.

