Bill being drafted to ban use of no-knock search warrants in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers held a news conference Thursday.
Stivers announced a bill is being drafted for the upcoming regular session that would ban the use of no-knock search warrants in Kentucky.
“There is no place in law enforcement for a no-knock search warrant,” Stivers said.
He said the bill would still allow police to enter homes in emergency situations, such as when a SWAT team needs to enter a home for a standoff or hostage situation. Or other instances, such as when police need to arrest a dangerous suspect.
The bill would specifically target no-knock search warrants used to gather evidence.
Louisville has banned the use of the warrants and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton put a moratorium on them.
Louisville police officers were executing a no-knock warrant when they shot and killed Breonna Taylor back in March.
