Appalachian Wireless Arena postpones Rodney Carrington event

(WYMT)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An event at Appalachian Wireless Arena has been postponed.

Updated 10/22

Rodney Carrington: All the Songs, All the Comedy, All the Laughs has been postponed to November 11, 2021.

Officials with the arena say this is not a COVID-19 related issue instead it is a routing issue.

Refunds will be available on Monday, October 26th.

Original Story 7/10

Despite canceling and postponing many shows in 2020, the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville announced Thursday they will be having their first show since the pandemic November 7th.

Tickets for Rodney Carrington: All the Songs. All The Comedy. All the Laughs. will go on sale Friday, July, 17th.

“November 7th it is going to be a great show. Following all the guidelines from the state and the health department and their updates closer to the show and we will do those for the show whether that is masking or other measures,” said Senior Director of Marketing and Sales Josh Kesler.

Music lovers will sit in a pod style formation. Families will have not anybody beside them, behind them or in front of them.

More details will be announced closer to the show.

