ACC delays start of fall sports competition schedule until September 1; football not yet impacted

(AP) - A day after the Ivy League announced that it will not play any sports until January, the ACC made a decision of its own.

The league will not begin the fall sports competition schedule until at least September 1, it announced today in a press release.

"The decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process," per the ACC's release.

No football games are slated in the month of August, but it does impact men’s and women’s cross-country, soccer, field hockey and volleyball. The decision affects both regular-season games and exhibition games.

On-campus activity will be allowed to continue "in preparation for a fall season", the release says, but any rescheduling of the canceled games will be left up to an individual school's discretion.

“The league continues to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes, and that the priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes,” the release says.