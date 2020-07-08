Advertisement

Wayne Co. parents weigh in on plans for upcoming school year through survey

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As students prepare to head back to school in the fall, parents like Chasiti Stacy reminisce on first-day pictures.

“The first day of school this year, Kay was in the seventh and Lanie was in the fourth,” Stacy said.

Those pictures hold a routine they’ve been used to having since kindergarten -- now being changed to comply with COVID-19 health regulations.

"It just seems so surreal what's happening. None of this feels real," Stacy said.

Trying to click with reality, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the district sent out a survey to parents, encouraging them to provide feedback on what they want the fall school year to look like.

“It’s critical because parents have to have a comfort level with whatever our final plan is,” Alexander said.

The questions pertain to wearing masks in the classroom, transportation, and options for an all in-person, all-virtual, or hybrid weekly schedule.

With a severe asthmatic daughter, Stacy’s family takes masks and sanitization seriously. Although one daughter has graduated, Stacy worries that her other children will bring the virus home if necessary precautions are not taken in the classroom.

With the survey question regarding a mandatory mask requirement, Stacy is in favor of this. She said she believes it will help keep her lungs protected when her other children come home from school.

“The coronavirus could possibly be deadly to her, considering it attacks your respiratory system and we’ve been told several times they would not be able to fight that off,” Stacy said.

As parents wait to find out the results, having their voices heard through this process makes it worth the wait.

